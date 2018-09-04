Fortnite's big battle Friday will be against...cancer?

Epic Games

Amazon's Twitch will live stream a special Fortnite competition Friday, pitting popular streamers Markiplier and Pokimane against each other to raise awareness about Stand Up to Cancer, a charity that is holding its star-packed television broadcast the same night.

The stream of Fortnight, which is the most popular game on Twitch this year by minutes watched, will also try to wrangle appearances from celebrities at the main telecast, which includes stars like Reese Witherspoon, Ken Jeong, Matthew McConaughey, Keith Urban, Trevor Noah, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Ed Helms and Karla Souza, among many others.

Mixing celebrities with Fortnite streaming has been a winning combo before. In March, a stream of rapper Drake playing the massively popular battle-royale game with Ninja, the most popular Fortnite streamers on Twitch with 11 million followers.

Their stream broke Twitch's viewer record at the time, with a peak of more than 600,000 people watching at the same time. (Since then, Ninja broke Twitch's record again a month later playing Fortnite, hitting 667,000 concurrent viewers.)

Friday, the Twitch stream will air from 4 pm to 6 pm PT, aiming to raise awareness for the main telecast and encourage people to visit the charity's site, standuptocancer.org. It'll be hosted by Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico.