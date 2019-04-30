Epic is continuing its #FortniteXAvengers partnership with Marvel to promote Avengers: Endgame, releasing a new Star-Lord skin and dancing emote.
On Monday, the Fortnite publisher tweeted the release of the Star-Lord skin. It goes for 1,500 V-Bucks, or approximately $15. Along with the new skin, Guardians of the Galaxy ship the Milano is available as a glider in the Fortnite Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks, or approximately $12.
The tweet also shows Star-Lord's emote called "Dance Off," which is taken directly from the ending of Guardians of the Galaxy when Chris Pratt's character distracts Ronan the Accuser with a dance competition. It will cost players 500 V-Bucks, or $5, for the dance.
Like other downloadable content, the Star-Lord skins and accessories will be available only until the shop refreshes, which will be at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
Epic tweeted on Tuesday a new addition to the game: large parties. Players can now create a large party of up to 16 team members. Previously, players were able to join a squad of only four members. Sixteen-player parties will be available on all game modes that support the feature.
Avengers: Endgame was released in theaters on April 26 and took in a record-breaking $1.22 billion during its opening weekend.
Discuss: Fortnite adds dancing Star-Lord as part of Avengers: Endgame crossover
