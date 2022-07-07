Former Theranos President Found Guilty of Fraud

A California court on Thursday convicted Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani of 12 counts of fraud, according to The New York Times. Balwani was the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos, the now infamous blood-testing startup led by Elizabeth Holmes.

The jury reportedly found Balwani guilty of 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which was more than the four counts Holmes faced in her trial back in January.

Both Balwani and Holmes were tried for defrauding investors of Theranos. The two were accused of working together to obfuscate and manipulate tests from the company's machine, called the Edison. Theranos was once valued at more than $9 billion but was shut down in 2018 following investigations into the fraudulent practices.

Balwani and Holmes will receive their sentences sometime in September. Each count of fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

An attorney for Balwani didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.