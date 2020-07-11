Former Secret Service agent Evy Poumpouras explains Becoming Bulletproof

Evy Poumpouras

Evy Poumpouras is as inspiring as she is brave and intelligent. She worked as a Secret Service agent during the Clinton and Bush administrations and was on the Presidential Protective Division for President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. She was recognized with a US Secret Service Valor Award for her work as a first responder in the 9/11 attacks and is now a journalist, a co-host on the Bravo show Spy Games and an author.

In a new episode of the I'm So Obsessed podcast on CNET, she talks about her book Becoming Bulletproof. In it, she teaches you how to protect yourself, strengthen your mental resilience and build your confidence. The idea is that you can learn to read people, influence situations and live fearlessly.

"In law enforcement, I was a polygraph examiner and interrogator. I was constantly negotiating with people and other governments," said Poumpouras. "Those skills can transition to all parts of our lives, and so they ended up bleeding into other parts of my life. And when you have a really good foundation of tools that you use in your life, it also makes you a more confident person."

During our interview, Poumpouras talked about her mindset learning to take a bullet for another human being, how amazing White House pets smell at all times, going undercover to stop fraud, and graduating from Columbia University in journalism after having a career in law enforcement.

