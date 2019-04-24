Former MythBuster host Adam Savage back to TV with Savage Builds

Reilly Savage

Former MythBusters co-host Adam Savage will be back on TV in June with a new show called Savage Builds.

The eight-episode series on the Science Channel features Savage making epic creations like a 3D-printed titanium suit of armor that's inspired by the Iron Man films and actually flies.

Each Savage Builds episode will focus on one project as Savage collaborates with experts, colleagues and friends who include filmmaker Peter Jackson, former MythBusters cast member Tory Belleci and others, according to a series of tweets from Savage Wednesday.

One episode has Savage attempting to create a working version of one of history's most notorious engineering failures -- the British military's World War II rocket-propelled explosive weapon called The Great Panjandrum.

NASA engineer Adam Steltzner will be on hand to help with the design.

For the titanium Iron Man suit episode, Savage asks Gravity Jet Suit maker Richard Browning to help out.

I can’t wait to show you guys what I’ve been working on! I can finally tell you that the show is called #SavageBuilds, and that I worked with some of my favorite & amazing minds on it, including @SimoneGiertz @ToryBelleci @steltzner Peter Jackson, @laura_kampf and others. [1/2} pic.twitter.com/WJA2MgUT39 — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) April 24, 2019

#SavageBuilds is the best thing I’ve yet made and produced and it’s about absurd engineering (the type I’m most experienced with). We made real IRON MAN ARMOR. We played laser tag with WW1 AIRPLANES. We had fun. Hopefully you will too. Coming in June to @ScienceChannel. [2/2] pic.twitter.com/gdQEPu7395 — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) April 24, 2019

Roboticist Simone Giertz and maker Laura Kampf help Savage build three Mad Max-inspired, post-apocalyptic monsters of destruction using only junk cars and the materials they can salvage from a scrapyard.

"This new series is a culmination of sorts, as I get to work with some of the most brilliant minds out there as we attempt to solve really absurd ideas that I've had in my head for a long time, but have never had the opportunity to dive into," Savage said in a statement. "Of course, the most absurd ideas are often what generates the most innovative engineering."

Savage Builds debuts in June on Science Channel and later on Discovery.