Former MythBusters co-host Adam Savage will be back on TV in June with a new show called Savage Builds.
The eight-episode series on the Science Channel features Savage making epic creations like a 3D-printed titanium suit of armor that's inspired by the Iron Man films and actually flies.
Each Savage Builds episode will focus on one project as Savage collaborates with experts, colleagues and friends who include filmmaker Peter Jackson, former MythBusters cast member Tory Belleci and others, according to a series of tweets from Savage Wednesday.
One episode has Savage attempting to create a working version of one of history's most notorious engineering failures -- the British military's World War II rocket-propelled explosive weapon called The Great Panjandrum.
NASA engineer Adam Steltzner will be on hand to help with the design.
For the titanium Iron Man suit episode, Savage asks Gravity Jet Suit maker Richard Browning to help out.
Roboticist Simone Giertz and maker Laura Kampf help Savage build three Mad Max-inspired, post-apocalyptic monsters of destruction using only junk cars and the materials they can salvage from a scrapyard.
"This new series is a culmination of sorts, as I get to work with some of the most brilliant minds out there as we attempt to solve really absurd ideas that I've had in my head for a long time, but have never had the opportunity to dive into," Savage said in a statement. "Of course, the most absurd ideas are often what generates the most innovative engineering."
Savage Builds debuts in June on Science Channel and later on Discovery.
Endgame review -- Three-hour Marvel thrill ride tops Infinity War: The satisfying superhero epic doesn't leave a second to spare. No spoilers.
Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 recap: The big war is upon us, so how are we going to spend this long, lonely night? Cue sexy music.
Discuss: Former MythBuster host Adam Savage back to TV with Savage Builds
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.