Former HBO head could join Apple TV Plus

Getty Images

HBO's former chairman and CEO Richard Plepler may join Apple, according to a Tuesday report. Plepler is in talks for a production deal with the company's TV Plus streaming service, a person familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Plepler's new company, called RLP & Co., would reportedly make original Apple TV Plus content. It's not certain a deal will go through, but if it does it could be finalized in a matter of a few weeks, the source told the Journal. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former HBO head, who oversaw the company's rise with hits like Game of Thrones, said he was stepping down in February. The announcement of his departure came as AT&T took control over HBO.

Apple TV Plus heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht have reportedly been looking to bring Plepler into the company as Apple searches for talent to support new content on the streaming platform. The company already has deals with major names like J.J. Abrams and Oprah Winfrey.

The move would come at a time when streaming wars are heating up as new platforms like Apple TV Plus, which launched Nov. 1, and Disney Plus, which launched Tuesday, compete with the likes of Netflix. WarnerMedia is set to launch HBO Max next year, and NBC is slated to launch its Peacock streaming service in April.