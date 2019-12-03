Former Google employees plan to file labor complaints with government

James Martin/CNET

Four Google employees who were fired in November say they plan to file unfair labor practice charges against the search giant with the National Labor Relations Board. In a blog post on Tuesday, the former employees accused Google of firing them for "engaging in protected labor organizing."

Google last month fired four employees for what it said were violations related to data security, according to a staff memo published by Bloomberg. The terminations came just days after approximately 200 Google workers and other supporters held a rally outside one of Google's San Francisco offices. The activists at the rally alleged that Google management was retaliating against employees for speaking out against the search giant.

The four employees -- Laurence Berland, Paul Duke, Rebecca Rivers and Sophie Waldman -- said Tuesday that Google's claim they leaked sensitive information is untrue.

"No company -- tech giant or otherwise -- should be able to interfere with workers' rights to organize for better working conditions, including ethical business practices," they wrote in their blog post.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.