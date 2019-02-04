Former FCC commissioner advises T-Mobile-Sprint on $26 billion merger

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Former FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn is working to help T-Mobile and Sprint get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators.

Clyburn, a Democrat, confirmed that she is working as a paid consultant to T-Mobile and Sprint to advise them on their impending merger. The news of her involvement with the companies was first reported by Politico.

The companies, whose merger was announced in April last year, need approval from the Federal Communications Commission and the US Department of Justice.

"Affordable broadband access is a critical priority particularly for those Americans who are underserved or currently have no viable options at all," she said in an interview with CNET. "I am advising T-Mobile and Sprint as they seek to accelerate the creation of an inclusive nationwide 5G network on how best to build a bridge across the digital divide that currently exists in our country."

Clyburn served on the FCC from August 2009 until June of 2018. She was originally appointed under President Obama and served as interim chairman of the agency for half the year in 2013. She was considered a champion of several consumer causes, including reforming prison inmate calling services and pushing to modernize and protect the FCC's Lifeline program, which subsidizes the cost of phone and broadband service for poor and disabled Americans. She also advocated for enhanced accessibility in communications for the disability community. And she was a strong supporter of the 2015 net neutrality protections adopted when her party was in control of the FCC.

While it's not uncommon for former FCC commissioners and others serving in government to work for companies they once regulated, Clyburn's involvement in advising the merger is interesting because she was part of the majority on the FCC in 2011 that rejected the merger between AT&T and T-Mobile, concluding that a reduction in the number of national carriers would harm consumers. When the idea of a merger between T-Mobile and Sprint was first floated in 2014, the Democratic controlled FCC on which Clyburn served also signaled it would not approve the deal for the same reason.

Critics of the deal, including many public interest groups who have long considered Clyburn a friend, oppose the merger, because they say more consolidation in the wireless market is bad for consumers. Specifically, they say the deal will lead to fewer choices and higher prices for consumers and reduce the incentive for these companies to continue to compete aggressively on price. They also point to the competitive pricing and promotions both T-Mobile and Sprint have offered in the market, which have pressured AT&T and Verizon to lower prices and ditch contracts. And they argue that if the deal were to be approved those competitive pressures would go away.

"The proposed combination of T-Mobile and Sprint is a clear-cut horizontal merger that will dramatically curtail competition in the wireless market and harm consumers," Phillip Berenbroick, Senior Policy Counsel at Public Knowledge, said in August when the group filed a petition with the FCC to deny the deal. "By nearly any measure, today's wireless marketplace is already excessively consolidated…Without independent T-Mobile and Sprint challenging Verizon Wireless and AT&T, and each other, consumers are unlikely to continue to reap the benefits they have accrued from four-firm competition."

Meanwhile, the companies say the deal will lead to faster and wider deployment of 5G, the next generation of wireless technology that will not only increase network speeds, but also improve the responsiveness of the network. The new technology is expected to pave the way for a slew of new services like streaming VR and self-driving cars.

Because 5G infrastructure will be very expensive to build, the companies have argued they need the scale of a larger, combined company to afford the build-out of such a network, particularly in hard to reach areas like rural communities or underserved poor areas.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sprint Executive Chairman Marcelo told the Senate Judiciary Committee in June that the deal was necessary to ensure US dominance in 5G. The two executives will be on Capitol Hill again later this month defending the merger in front of a joint House of Representatives Committee, as the intensity over the regulatory review of the deal heats up.

Still, Clyburn said she is not abandoning the ideas she fought to protect when she was a public servant. She still serves as a board member of the Benton Foundation, a public interest group pushing for equity and diversity in communications policy. She was also recently appointed by Rep. Frank Pallone, chair of the House Commerce Committee, to serve on the board of the National Security Commission for Artificial Intelligence.

"I bring certain sensitivities and passions that I believe are natural extensions of this public private partnership that I have been a part of for 19 years that is so clearly expressed in our nation's universal service principles," she said.

Clyburn, who was the first African-American woman to serve on the FCC and was also the first woman to chair the agency, was included in CNET's first list of notable women in tech to celebrate International Women's Day last year. Clyburn was one of 43 women highlighted who have made a difference in their particular field of technology.

