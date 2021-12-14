Forget Spider-Man, this bonkers trailer is the multiverse madness you need to see today

Yeah, Spider-Man is cool, but trust me: you have to see this multiverse-bending new trailer. Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh as a confused and reluctant hero who discovers she's been called across infinite universes to fight a great evil. Just watch it, OK?

Doesn't that look weirdly fantastic and fantastically weird? It's directed by Daniels (AKA directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), the bizarro brains behind provocatively odd 2016 flick Swiss Army Man.

Alongside Yeoh, the film features Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr, James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Indie studio A24 drops the The Everything Everywhere trailer in the same week Spider-Man: No Way Home follows a similar plot involving parallel universes, in which different versions of Peter Parker/Spider-Man battle it out with alternate versions of his deadly foes. Thanks to TV shows Loki and What If...? and the forthcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, multiversal action is currently Marvel's jam. But if you're suffering superhero fatigue, Everything Everywhere All At Once premieres at next year's SXSW festival before opening in theaters March 2022.