The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are official -- and officially expensive. The former starts at $799, the latter at $899. That's no surprise; the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were priced exactly the same when they made their debut last year. I don't know about you, but I'd have a hard time scrounging up that kind of cash. Thankfully, if you're in the market for a flagship phone, you can get one for significantly less.

I'm referring, of course, to the aforementioned Pixel 3 and 3 XL. They're still fantastic phones, but now that its successors have arrived, they're available at considerably lower prices. Let's take a look at where to find them and what you should expect to pay.

Google's Pixel 3 price cuts

Originally $799, the Pixel 3 now has a starting price of $499. That's if you purchase it from Google proper. (Interestingly, that puts it just $100 above the Pixel 3a, which will likely remain at $399 until Google unveils a Pixel 4a. See "What about the Pixel 3a?" below for more.)

Prefer the larger Pixel 3 XL? It's now $599. (Use the same link or button above, then click Buy Now and choose the XL.)

Let's flash-forward a year, shall we? In October, 2020, Google will likely unveil the Pixel 5, pushing the Pixel 4's starting price down to that same $499. It goes without saying that if you're willing to stay just a year behind the latest and greatest, you can save quite a lot.

And, make no mistake, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are just as excellent today as they were yesterday. Read CNET's Google Pixel 3 review and Pixel 3 XL review to learn more about both. (Spoiler alert: The former was dubbed "the best Android phone of 2018.")

Third-party Pixel 3 options

Want to score even bigger savings? Check out other stores. Right now at Amazon, for example, the Pixel 3 is on sale for $459.99 -- $40 below what Google charges. And with the holidays approaching, the discounts might get even bigger as stores look to clear out their Pixel 3 inventory.

Meanwhile, keep in mind what's about to happen elsewhere: As people start buying new Pixels, they're going to start selling their old ones -- and that will result in a glut of used models, which in turn will result in lower prices. Therefore, in the weeks to come, start trolling buy/sell marketplaces like these:

At Decluttr, for example, you can currently find a refurbished unlocked Pixel 3 in "very good" condition for just $339.99, a price that includes a 12-month warranty.

That warranty is a big deal, something you won't find if you search for used Pixel 3 and 3 XL phones on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and personal-auction listings on eBay. You may find even lower prices, but you won't get much in the way of buyer protection (though eBay does offer that for some auctions -- be sure to read the fine print). Most of the aforementioned sites offer at least some kind of protection for the buyer: verified inspections, a return window, an in-house warranty and so on.

Of course, when you buy any used or refurbished phone, the battery won't be brand-new, meaning it won't give you maximum runtime. That may not be a crucial issue if you're going to replace it with a Pixel 4 a year from now, but it's something to consider.

What about the Pixel 3a?

As noted above, Google's entry-level Pixel phone, the Pixel 3a, is still priced at $399, while the larger 3a XL remains at $499. These are still solid devices, but with Pixel 3 and 3 XL pricing now in the same ballpark, I think it makes sense to choose the latter. That may change if and when Google announces a Pixel 4a and 4a XL, which would likely have the same discount effect on its predecessors.

What do you think about all this? Are you willing to forgo the Pixel 4 in favor of a more affordable Pixel 3? Would you prefer to stick with new or are you open to the used/refurbished option? Let's talk in the comments!

