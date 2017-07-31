Forget iPhones. These Android phones will save your wallet (The 3:59, Ep. 258)

CNET

The upcoming 10th anniversary iPhone is expected to be impressive -- but also pricey.

With that device rumored to reach well above $1,000, CNET delved into some cheaper alternatives, including the Moto E4 and Moto G5 Plus.

We also weighed in on the highly anticipated Tesla Model 3 launch this past Friday, and match it against the Chevy Bolt.

