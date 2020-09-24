Treblab

If you want over-the-ear headphones with active noise-canceling capabilities, you have to spend maybe $200-$400 for something from Bose, Sony or Sennheiser, right? Not necessarily. If there's one thing I've learned in 2020, it's that there are many extremely good headphones from lesser-known brands with significantly lower prices.

Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the with promo code CHEAP34NOW. Regular price: $90. This is $9 below the sale price of just about a week ago.

If you're an audiophile (or a techie), you'll appreciate the roster of features included here: Bluetooth 5.0, aptX support, ANC circuitry, an IPX4 sweat/water-resistance rating and a battery that's good for a whopping 35 hours of playtime on a charge, according to Treblab.

How do they feel on your head and sound in your ears? CNET hasn't reviewed the Z2, and I haven't tried them myself -- so I'll have to point you to the nearly 1,600 Amazon customer ratings, which average out to 4.4 stars out of 5. That's a solid score, and both Fakespot and ReviewMeta find most of the ratings to be legit.

Certainly I can't say that you'll find the Treblab Z2 on par with, say, a $400 pair of Bose headphones, but if you want ANC, amazing battery life and a very reasonable price, this is definitely worth a look.

