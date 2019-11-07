Forget Black Friday: Singles Day is the biggest shopping event you've never heard of

James Martin/CNET

With almost $31 billion in retail sales last year alone, China's yearly 24-hour 11/11 Global Shopping Festival is now bigger than Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the weekend in between combined. Adobe Analytics predicts this year's five-day Thanksgiving weekend will drive about $29 billion in retail sales, both online and in-store. So, why have so few Americans even heard of Singles Day?

The history of the world's biggest shopping day of the year begins with a much smaller, lonelier numeral -- the number 1. The unofficial Chinese holiday celebrated every Nov. 11 started out as Singles Day in 1993, when students at Nanjing University in China's Jiangsu province began hosting singles parties meant to counter the negative social stigma associated with singlehood. Since this was a holiday designed to bring singles together, they chose the date with the most 1s -- 11/11 -- to celebrate.

Like many holidays whose noncommercial origins have since been co-opted by the retail industry, however, the marketing potential of Singles Day didn't go untapped for long. In 2009, Daniel Zhang, CEO of Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, sparked what would soon become a raging inferno of consumer demanded when he rebranded Singles Day as the 11/11 Global Shopping Festival. By slashing prices on everything from clothes and jewelry to appliances and electronics for just 24 hours -- and getting over two dozen other eretailers to do the same -- Zhang transformed Singles Day from a relatively obscure campus tradition into a revenue-generating juggernaut almost overnight.



Now, a decade later, the number of participating vendors has increased from the original 27 merchants to include over 180,000 Chinese and international brands. Assuming the event continues its trend of double-digit year-over-year growth, this Singles Day will set yet another world record for same-day sales, possibly nearing or even exceeding the $40 billion mark.

By way of comparison, last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday drove $6.22 billion and $7.8 billion in online sales respectively. Amazon doesn't disclose precise Prime Day sales figures, but the company did report that gross revenue from 2019's 48-hour event exceeded the retailer's numbers for 2018's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Even still, it's hard to compete with the buying power China's 1.4 billion citizens bring to Singles Day.

The biggest sale that nobody's heard of

Yet despite Single's Day status as the reigning king of single-day shopping events, remarkably few of the over 1.5 billion sales transactions processed on Singles Day originate outside of Asia. Despite the Alibaba CEO having expressed a desire in recent years to expand participation globally, western merchants and consumers haven't been quick to jump onboard. According to Adobe Analytics, only about 24% of US retailers say they're planning to run Singles Day promotions this year.

One possible hurdle in the US at least is that Singles Day falls on an already deeply entrenched US holiday: Veterans Day. Not only do some US retailers already hold Veterans Day-themed sales, the solemnity and patriotism most Americans associate with Veterans Day don't exactly jibe with the 11/11 Global Shopping Festival's rampant consumerism and Sinocentric origins. (The same is true in Europe where the day is commemorated as Armistice Day, the end of the First World War.)

How to find Singles Day deals in the US

That said, participation is slowly expanding, and several companies either based or doing business in the US are already advertising Singles Day-themed discounts and sales. Unlike many merchants offering Black Friday deals, retailers offering Singles Day sales often start advertising discounted prices in advance of the day of the sale, so you can browse in the days and weeks leading up to Singles Day, then complete your purchase on Nov. 11.

Note that some of the sales hosted by retailers based in China may be limited to the 24-hour period beginning at midnight Nov. 11 Beijing time, which is 8 a.m. PT on Nov. 10.

eBay's Brand Outlet offering 20% off

Earlier this year, eBay launched a store-within-a-store concept it's calling the Brand Outlet. It features big-name brands like Adidas, Cuisinart, Dyson, Ray-Ban and more. Now through Nov. 11, the promo code JUMBO20 will apply a 20% discount to any items added to your cart from the Brand Outlet.

The store that started it all: AliExpress

The vast majority of Singles Day discounts available to stateside shoppers will be offered by two outlets, one of which is AliExpress, the English-language site run by Chinese retailer Alibaba. Its sale begins at midnight PT on Nov. 11.

Aside from a few well-known manufacturers like Huawei, SanDisk and Anker, most of the brand names you'll see on AliExpress will be unfamiliar to Americans. But if you're OK taking a chance on products made by companies with names like Yi, Bluedio, Mifa and Amazfit -- and have the patience to wait a few weeks for a shipment originating half a world away to arrive -- you can score deals like wireless earbuds for under $13, 4K action cameras for less than $32 or video doorbells under $22 -- and those are just the regular, everyday prices. Expect even deeper discounts on Singles Day.

China's biggest seller, English edition: Joybuy

China's biggest retailer, JD.com, was the second company to join with Alibaba in promoting Singles Day as the 11/11 Global Shopping Festival and is the second of the two primary catalogues offering Singles Day sales to American consumers through its English-language site Joybuy. Joybuy is sticking to Beijing time, so its sale will begin at 8 a.m. PT on Nov. 10 and run through 7:59 a.m. PT on Nov. 11 in the US.

Compared to AliExpress, JoyBuy tends to stock a few more familiar brands, like Phillips, Whirlpool and Lenovo, and generally the merchandise available on the site seems to be of slightly higher quality, but the prices reflect this difference, skewing much closer to that of similar items available on Amazon or eBay. Singles Day discounts, however, may alter that equation, so it's worth keeping your eye on JoyBuy.com as Singles Day approaches.

Late to the game, but still a key player: Amazon

Although Amazon has set up a landing page for Singles Day that specifically mentions clothing, shoes and jewelry, the self-proclaimed "everything store" has yet to populate it with any actual Singles Day-specific deals. Currently if you click on the Amazon Singles Day link all you'll see is a list of products "Related to items you've viewed" and "Gift ideas inspired by your shopping history," presumably this is where Amazon will highlight Singles Day deals when they become available.

