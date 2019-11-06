Happy Wednesday, cheeps! As we get closer to Black Friday, the deals are coming fast and furious. So today I've put together this mini-roundup to highlight a select few I think are worth your time. Of course, you'll also want to keep tabs on my Black Friday 2019 deals master post, which is updated regularly as new top picks emerge. Right now, though, here are some Cheapskate exclusives and other notables. As always, these prices are accurate, and stock is available, at the time of this writing.

Toshiba Are you kidding me? Four terabytes of pocket-friendly storage for $78? Granted, it's an old-fangled mechanical drive with a "mere" USB 3.0 interface, but that's still a bananas amount of bang for the buck.

Worx My yard is still littered with leaves that need to be blown, vacuumed and, ideally, mulched. This handy corded tool does all three. It lists for $150, but when you apply promo code JUMBO20 at checkout, it drops to just $52.80. The user reviews here average out to 4.4 stars; sounds like the key to success is to avoid sucking up sticks and wet leaves if possible. I just ordered one. Now to find an auto-retracting extension cord...

Soliom This beast of an outdoor camera incorporates three solar panels (two of them angle-adjustable), meaning it requires no batteries or external power. It captures 1080p video and has all the important features: night vision, motion detection, two-way audio and so on. Three antennas help ensure a solid Wi-Fi connection. You also get limited cloud storage at no additional charge, though you're probably better off using a microSD card for longer, local storage. However, Soliom's app still needs work; be prepared to do some fiddling to get motion detection and notifications configured to your liking. A company rep told me a much-improved app is coming in 1-2 months. That's good, because the hardware is excellent -- and a steal at this price. Speaking of which, clip the on-page $10-off coupon and then apply promo code ZNJSZIKZ at checkout. The latter is good until Nov. 10; I'm not sure how long the coupon will remain.

Vantrue I think dashcams are a good idea, and in fact I'd like to see automakers start building them into cars. Until that happens, however, you'll have to bring your own. But doing so doesn't have to be expensive. For example, this popular Vantrue model is just $51 when you clip the on-page 5%-off coupon and then apply promo code CNETVTN1 at checkout. Despite its compact size, it ticks all the important boxes: Sony 1080p image sensor, loop recording, night-vision mode, collision detector, time-lapse photo mode and optional GPS. It has a 4.3-star average rating from over 350 buyers. Want something that can also capture rear-facing video? The equally popular Vantrue N2 Pro is $129.99 with the on-page 5%-off coupon and promo code CNETVTN2. That's the lowest price to date on that model.

Samsung It's time to raise your TV-audio game. Like, a lot. The HW-QR60 combines a 5-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer for a total of 360 watts of listening goodness. It supports Dolby Digital decoding and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can pair it with your phone or tablet if you just want to play some tunes. For TV and movie viewers, however, the dedicated center channel highlights dialogue, while Samsung's Acoustic Beam technology promises to make the sound you hear match up with where it's happening onscreen. CNET hasn't reviewed this model (these are our picks for the best soundbars for 2019), but reviews elsewhere peg this as a top-notch sound system. This is the best price I've seen anywhere, and it's a Cheapskate exclusive. Use promo code CHEAPSOUND to get it.

Okay, those are the deals of the day. What are your thoughts on any or all of them?

