Facebook, Instagram remove two large misinformation networks in policing effort

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram have shut down two sizable networks that were using fake accounts, pages and groups on the social media sites to spread misinformation, Facebook said Friday.

"We're constantly working to detect and stop this type of activity," Facebook said in a blog post. "We don't want our services to be used to manipulate people." The company said the networks had been removed on the grounds of foreign and government interference, or "coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a government or foreign actor."

One network, found to originate in Vietnam and the US, had more than 55 million followers and involved 610 Facebook accounts, 89 pages, 156 groups and 72 Instagram accounts.

Targeting US citizens as well as Vietnamese, Spanish and Chinese-speaking audiences, the accounts used profile pictures generated by AI, pretending to be Americans. They "typically posted memes and other content about US political news and issues including impeachment, conservative ideology, political candidates, elections, trade, family values and freedom of religion," Facebook said.

The other network, originating in the country of Georgia, involved 39 Facebook accounts, 344 pages, 13 groups and 22 Instagram accounts, which collectively had more than 450,000 followers and members. The network pretended to be media, political parties and activists, posting about news, political issues and political criticism.

Now playing: Watch this: Don't let Facebook use your location to find friends

Earlier Friday, Twitter shared data of 5,929 accounts originating from Saudi Arabia that it removed for manipulating information.

"These accounts represent the core portion of a larger network of more than 88,000 accounts engaged in spammy behavior across a wide range of topics," Twitter said. "We have permanently suspended all of these accounts."