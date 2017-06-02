For Xbox, Danny McBride rants against 'less is more'

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Xbox/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

In America, we always want more.

We gorge ourselves because we can. We get diabetes because we do. The mere idea of restraint is fundamentally un-American.

In a new ad for Xbox Game Pass, comedian and "Eastbound and Down" legend Danny McBride defends this quintessentially American stance.

He's on a movie set. He's playing a Kenobi-ish character who is "the most galactical of all men."

You can hardly underplay something like that. Yet here is the fawning British director asking him to offer "a hint of humility." Has he been to America lately? We don't do that.

Then the director compounds his ignorance. "Less is more," he says. McBride demands that someone calls the Pretentious Police to arrest this nincompoop of a director.

"More is better than less," he insists. "It's math."

Yes, it is. Perhaps it's merely a love for math that's making America obese. That needs researching.

McBride insists that he needs more of people telling me how great he was in bad movies. He wants more wanton destruction in movies, too. You can never have enough of that, can you?

Naturally, this all leads up to the Xbox Game Pass which gives you "100 ways to get your game on."

This $10 a month service is everything you want if you want to spend the rest of your life gaming and ignoring what's going on in the outside world. Which isn't the worst suggestion I've heard this week.

I worry, though, that you can have too much of a good thing.

Whether it's pizzas or pomegranates, gluttony or gaming, at some point enough is enough.

Sometimes, though, we only realize it precisely when it's too late.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.