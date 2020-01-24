Enlarge Image El Paso Zoo

This Valentine's Day, skip the chocolates. Pass on the roses. True love comes in the form a 3-inch-long hissing insect.

The Bronx Zoo in New York is once again offering its annual Valentine's Day option to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach for a loved one. These large insects live in a hollowed-out tree trunk in the zoo's Madagascar exhibit. They're also popular as pets.

The Bronx Zoo is taking a positive approach to its roach promotion. "You don't always have the right words, but you can still give them goosebumps. Name a roach for your Valentine, because roaches are forever," it says.

For $15 (about £11, AU$22) you can name a roach and get a digital certificate. For $55 (about £42, AU$80), you get a printed certificate, roach socks and a roach candle. The certificates show two roaches "kissing."

It's almost Valentine's Day! We're romantics at heart, which is why we created the original Name a Roach gift. It's the best way to tell your sweetheart that your love is eternal. Happy (early) Valentine's Day 😘 https://t.co/pPIEtx8i75 pic.twitter.com/f9nNi7m65h — Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) January 18, 2020

If the Bronx Zoo's approach is too lovey-dovey for you, keep an eye on the El Paso Zoo in Texas. Last year, the zoo offered to name cockroaches for exes and then feed them to their hungry meerkats.

Coming soon. 💔

We will be announcing everything on our website in the next coming days! 😉 https://t.co/GXkDA3Pznn pic.twitter.com/GHOc6H6DWF — El Paso Zoo (@elpasozoo) January 22, 2020

The El Paso Zoo tweeted this week that it will announce more details on its Valentine's cockroach plans very soon. Jilted lovers were able to watch the meerkat feast over a livestream in 2019. The zoo received so many names, it had to spread the cockroaches out to other animals, including tamarins and marmosets.

"So satisfying," wrote one happy customer on Facebook.