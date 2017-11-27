Now Playing: Watch this: For this Cyber Monday, mobile is king (The 3:59, Ep....

Are you spending Cyber Monday on your phone?

On Monday's podcast, we talk about:

How more of our shopping gets conducted on our phones



An amusing anecdote about the creation of the original Kindle, which hit its 10th anniversary date on Sunday



The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

For this Cyber Monday, mobile is king (The 3:59, Ep. 322)

