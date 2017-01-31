For Super Bowl, Budweiser addresses immigration

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Politics has seeped into everything, like a nasty mold.

Technology can't be divorced from it. Business can't be divorced from it.

Even the Super Bowl has already seen New England quarterback Tom Brady questioned about his friendship with the president and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank accusing New England owner Robert Kraft of being BFFs with the president, while he only knows Kenny Chesney.

But what about the reason people used to watch the game -- the ads? Will they be political?

Perennial Super Bowl presence Budweiser's will be. Its already released its ad in the hope of getting online traction before the big day. Indeed, this offering is currently No. 3 on YouTube's trending chart.

It's bound to get a little attention, as it's an immigration story. Coming in the week in which the president has issued an executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, it's inevitable that some will see a certain additional flavor about this ad.

We see a man in olden times, the 1800s to be precise. He's making his way from Germany. It's a hard journey, by land and sea. When he arrives in America, he's not universally welcomed.

"Go back home!" he's told, in an echo of words that are still heard today.

Yet in St. Louis, he finally finds a welcome. His name is Adolphus Busch, co-founder of the Anheuser-Busch brewery.

And so the tale of how a fairly insipid-tasting beer begins, one that is sure to a rankle some.

Budweiser didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The company told Adweek, however, that the ad was planned long ago and it wasn't intended to make a political statement.

It will inevitably be seen to be. Of course, those of deeply globalist, rather than ethnic nationalist, bent might point out that Budweiser isn't an American company anymore.

It's owned by AB InBev, a Brazilian-Belgian conglomerate.

