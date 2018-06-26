How big of a Back to the Future fan are you? Big enough to drop over $41,000 on an iconic costume piece that's now disintegrating like a sand castle worn down by the ocean?

A vintage Nike Mag shoe created for the 1989 film Back to the Future Part II is up for sale on eBay, and the rare prop is attracting a lot of bids despite its harrowing condition. The Marty McFly footwear comes as a single left shoe and was made for the movie, which starred Michael J. Fox. It's not a replica.

The shoe, famous for its self-lacing ability on screen, has some issues. The plastic outsole is separating and the midsole is cracking and crumbling. Some of the crumbles have been gathered up and preserved in plastic containers.

The seller is ShoeZeum, the online name used by shoe collector Jordan Geller, who vowed back in 2016 to sell off his stash of rare pairs.

With just over five days left to run, the auction is currently sitting at $41,000 (£31,000, AU$55,500) after 149 bids. The winner will have to travel to Portland, Oregon, to pick up the Mag. Geller notes the shoe is too fragile to ship.

A light-up pair of Back to the Future Part II Nike Mags went up for auction in 2017. Those shoes also weren't looking their best. They sold for about $33,000 (£25,000, AU$44,700).