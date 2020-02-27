For International Women's Day, Yelp now lets you search for women-owned businesses

Yelp

Yelp added a new feature in honor of International Women's Day, which falls on March 8. The directory is adding the option to search specifically for businesses owned by women. In a release Thursday, Yelp reported an increased desire for the feature among its users.

The company said reviews of women-owned businesses have also increased 20% since 2018 and more than 50% in the last five years. Yelp said businesses marked as women-owned had higher average ratings than businesses that weren't. This difference pertains to active US businesses with at least five reviews, Yelp said.

In tandem with the search feature, the company is releasing a list of the Top 100 women-owned businesses in the US.

Yelp has previously added a feature designed to help users with dietary restrictions find appropriate restaurants. The feature, which rolled out last fall, lets users filter for vegetarian, gluten-free, halal, keto, kosher, pescatarian and vegan. In 2018, Yelp added a Popular Dishes feature meant to help solve the dilemma of what to choose at a certain restaurant.

After an industry analyst deemed Yelp to be in a "death spiral," in 2015, the company has worked to reestablish itself and keep up with competing options available to consumers, like Google and Facebook, which include reviews for restaurants and businesses. Yelp also has competition from specialty apps like TripAdvisor, OpenTable and FourSquare.