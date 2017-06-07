If Trump tweets during Comey testimony, DC bar offers free drinks

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Morning drinking is rarely advisable.

On Thursday morning, however, former FBI Director James Comey is due to testify to Congress about what he knows concerning relationships between the Trump campaign and Russia.

His testimony is due to begin at 10 a.m. ET, which, according to at least one Washington, DC bar, isn't too early to enjoy a drink. Or even free drinks.

In an announcement on Facebook, the Union Pub declared: "We open at 9:30AM & buying a round of drinks for the house every time Trump Tweets about Comey during his testimony! This 'special' will run til Comey's testimony is over, or 4pm, whichever is earlier."

It's unclear whether the president intends to offer his tweeted observations during the testimony.

The Washington Post, relying on two senior (and anonymous) White House officials, said the president may pull out his tweeting iPhone to "offer acerbic commentary during the hearing."

The problem for Union Pub's drinkers is that the president might have a lot to say. This could induce considerable stupor among the pub's patrons. And then there's all the free drinks they'll get.

The problem for The Union Pub is that it could lose a lot of money with all the free drinks it might have to give away.

Neither the White House nor the Union Pub immediately responded to a request for comment.

The president is due to give a speech to the Faith and Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" conference during at least some of Comey's testimony. But he's a dexterous Twitterer, so I feel sure he will be both informed and prepared for instant rebuttals.

Some say that White House officials are desperate for him to stop tweeting. I wonder how many of those officials will watch the testimony at the Union Pub, clutching their phones in one hand and a very large snifter in the other.

