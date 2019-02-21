Remo+

In this day and age, a front-door security camera probably makes sense. However, unless you're willing to wire it to your home network -- a pretty big installation hassle -- Wi-Fi connectivity can be problematic.

Here's a product I didn't know existed until today, and that solves the Wi-Fi issues in a clever way. For a limited time, and while supplies last, eBay has the Remo+ DoorCam over-the-door security camera for $99 shipped. Original price: $199.

This is clever. The camera part sits on the outside of the door, while the batteries and other electronics are on the inside. That means you should have no problem getting a solid Wi-Fi signal.

I have limited experience with security cameras (and no experience with this product), but I will say this: I tried a Blink XT outdoor camera just outside my front door and placed its sync module just inside the door. The connectivity was terrible, to the point where the XT's batteries typically died in about a month and I constantly received no-signal errors from the app.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Remo+, but this preview from late 2017 provides a lot of details. Meanwhile, around 37 buyers on eBay collectively rated it 4.6 stars.

The key thing to know is that, as with most products like these, cloud storage for video recordings isn't free: It'll cost you $3 per month or $30 annually. Also, the inside module is pretty large (in part because it has to accommodate three D batteries, which should last you about a year), so it looks like a brick on the back of your door.

If you've tried one of these yourself, by all means hit the comments and share what you do or don't like. I like the concept on paper, and $99 seems like a reasonable price.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: If you'd been hoping to snag an iPhone SE before Apple clears them out for good, here's good news: For a limited time, the iPhone SE is back on stock, starting at $249.

That's for the unlocked 32GB. You can also get it with 128GB for just $299. Although these are all to be found in Apple's online clearance store, they're new, not refurbished.

Might there be a new entry-level iPhone coming later this year? It's definitely on Scott Stein's wish list. If that happens, SE prices could dip a little further still -- though I kind of doubt it. I think if you want a small but capable iPhone, this might be the time to jump.

