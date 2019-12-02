Food52 is offering 20% off the entire site for Cyber Monday

Food52

Here's an answer to all your gift buying woes: Food52 has launched 20% off (sitewide!) through Dec. 2 for Cyber Monday. Which means this year, you hardly have an excuse to wait until a week before the holidays to buy gifts for everyone on your list. Choose from a wealth of kitchen and home appliances and gadgets, along with cooking and food gifts (think sleek tea kettles and robin egg blue mixing bowls). Just use code STAYALLDAY at checkout.

Keep reading for some of what we'll be buying this November, then get shopping!

Food52 A trip to the farmers market is hardly a trip at all unless you arrive with your reusable tote, and these knit French market tote bags are a level up from your old, fraying bags. The weave of these bags date back to 19th century Normandy, and come in a variety of colors (think azure and black and ivory).

Food52 Food52's gorgeous Five Two line of knives -- which just launched -- comes with handles that pop in bright colors (Nordic Sea! Maple! Rhubarb! Smoked Salt!). The collection arguably focuses on the kitchen's three most important knives -- a classic chef's knife, serrated blade and paring knife -- so you won't be able to slicing every which way. Preorder one or all (just note that they won't start shipping until Dec. 16).

Food52 The beloved Staub cocotte drops to $99 through the weekend. Choose from a handful of colors -- turmeric, white, black, cherry and turquoise -- then get to cooking all your favorite cold-weather dishes.

Food52 Time to start shaking and stirring. These cocktail glasses are begging to be filled with Manhattans and martinis. The pulled stem and thin rim means they're light in your hand and will slip effortlessly in between your fingers. Stock up on sets of four of cocktail coupes, martini glasses, Nick and Nora glasses and fizzes, or opt for the whole collection of 16.

Food52 With this pan, you'll never have to worry about burnt cake and pie bottoms again. The translucent, removable glass bottom allows you to constantly check how things are moving along in the oven -- plus, it's heat, thermal shock and scratch resistant.

Food52 This sleek, silver kettle was meant to sit on your stove, whether you're simply boiling water or curling up with a mug of mulled wine. The induction-friendly, Belgian-made kettle comes in two sizes (4.2 and 6.3 quarts).

Food52 This marble board is as versatile as it gets: Roll out dough without worrying that it'll get too warm (the marble always stays cool), temper chocolate or use it as a vehicle for a photo-worthy cheese and charcuterie board.