Food52 is offering 20% off the entire site for Black Friday

Getting our holiday shopping on at one our favorite kitchen & home brands.

Food52

Here's an answer to all your gift buying woes: Food52 has launched 20% off (sitewide!) through Dec. 1 for Black Friday. Which means this year, you hardly have an excuse to wait until a week before the holidays to buy gifts for everyone on your list. Choose from a wealth of kitchen and home appliances and gadgets, along with cooking and food gifts (think sleek tea kettles and robin egg blue mixing bowls). Just use code BIGSCOOP at checkout.

Read more: The best Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances & cookware

Keep reading for some of what we'll be buying this November, then get to shopping!

Five Two essential knives: $49
Food52

Food52's gorgeous Five Two line of knives -- which just launched -- comes with handles that pop in bright colors (Nordic Sea! Maple! Rhubarb! Smoked Salt!). The collection arguably focuses on the kitchen's three most important knives -- a classic chef's knife, serrated blade, and paring knife -- so you won't be able to slicing every which way. For Black Friday, you'll want to make sure to pick up a set for Food52's 24-hour offer, where the full set is $99 instead of $139. Preorder one or all (just note that they won't start shipping until Dec. 16)

$49 at Food52

Food52 x Staub round cocotte: $99
Food52

The beloved Staub cocotte drops to $99 through the weekend. Choose from a handful of colors -- turmeric, white, black, cherry and turquoise -- then get to cooking all your favorite cold-weather dishes.

$99 at Food52

Vintage-inspired Italian cocktail glasses: $32
Food52

Time to start shaking and stirring. These cocktail glasses are begging to be filled with Manhattans and martinis. The pulled stem and thin rim means they're light in your hand and will slip effortlessly in between your fingers. Stock up on sets of four of cocktail coupes, martini glasses, Nick and Nora glasses and fizzes, or opt for the whole collection of 16. 

$32 at Food52

Glass bottom springform pan: $38
Food52

With this pan, you'll never have to worry about burnt cake and pie bottoms again. The translucent, removable glass bottom allows you to constantly check how things are moving along in the oven -- plus, it's heat, thermal shock and scratch resistant. 

$38 at Food52

Demeyere stainless steel tea kettle: $49
Food52

This sleek, silver kettle was meant to sit on your stove, whether you're simply boiling water or curling up with a mug of mulled wine. The induction-friendly, Belgian-made kettle comes in two sizes (4.2 and 6.3 quarts).

$49 at Food52

Food52 marble board: $65
Food52

This marble board is as versatile as it gets: Roll out dough without worrying that it'll get too warm (the marble always stays cool), temper chocolate or use it as a vehicle for a photo-worthy cheese and charcuterie board. 

$65 at Food52
