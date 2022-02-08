Oscars Nominations 2022 Apple's Oscar-nominated CODA Peloton job cuts, new CEO Razzie nominations calls out 2021 movie abominations Amazon Prime price hike Wordle trick lets you play endlessly
Follow your wanderlust and get up to 50% off apparel and gear for skiing, hiking, biking and more

Shop the season send-off sale at Backcountry this week for up to half-off snowboards and skis, climbing gear, sleeping bags and so much more for all your outdoor activities.

Backcountry

Get outside again with Backcountry's season send-off sale. Whether you're looking for tents, snowboards, bib pants or anything in between, you're likely to find deep discounts right now. Hundreds of items are up to 50% off, including shoes, clothing, jackets, bags, gloves, goggles, gear and more. You can shop the entire sale at Backcountry now through Feb. 15.

Backcountry specializes in high-performance outdoor gear, durable clothing and rugged accessories built to withstand tough weather and terrain, but that level of quality comes at a premium. So if you're planning on camping, trail running, mountain biking, alpine and Nordic skiing, mountaineering, or backpacking soon, take advantage of these deep discounts so that you can have the reliable equipment and apparel you need no matter how far into the wilderness you venture.