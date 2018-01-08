FoldiMate returns to CES with a new design and higher price

We took a look at FoldiMate, the laundry folding machine back in 2016, but the company made a return to CES this year with a new design concept. In past models, clothing items were clipped onto a vertical rack in order to feed through the laundry folding machine. This year, FoldiMate rethought its design and presented a new model which feeds clothing items into the machine individually through a horizontal feeder.

Molly Price/CNET

The design concept on the CES floor is a preview of what an actual FoldiMate might look like in late 2019, when the company hopes to have units ready to delivery. There's no news yet on whether FoldiMate will have an accompanying mobile app, but the team at FoldiMate does say it is looking into a partnership with BSH, the parent company of brands like Bosch, Siemens and Gaggenau. The design isn't the only thing to change. The price also got an update, rising to $980, which converts to roughly £722 and AU$1,248.

We'll keep an eye on laundry-folding tech and hope that someday our clothes will really fold themselves.

