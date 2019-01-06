Foldimate promises a working prototype of its laundry-folding bot

Folidmate

We've seen a non-functioning version of the Folidmate laundry-folding robot at CES many a time.

It's a rectangular gadget vaguely shaped like a mini-fridge that's supposed to fold your clothes for you.

This year, Folidmate promises a working version of its bot, claiming it can handle various types (and sizes) of clothes. Foldimate specifically says its device can fold a "full load of laundry," which they say is about 25 items, in under five minutes.

I'm definitely intrigued, but we'll just have to see for ourselves if this thing really can fold laundry.

