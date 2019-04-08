Samsung and Huawei were among the companies making a big fuss about foldable phones at MWC and plenty of others are jumping on the bandwagon, but an analyst reckons they won't take over the smartphone market for a while.
Foldable phones will hit 30 million units by 2023, accounting for 5% of the high-end phone market, Gartner predicted Monday.
"We expect that users will use a foldable phone as they do their regular smartphone, picking it up hundreds of times a day, unfolding it sporadically and typing on its plastic screen, which may scratch quickly depending on the way it folds," said Roberta Cozza, Gartner's research director, in a release.
"Through the next five years, we expect foldable phones to remain a niche product due to several manufacturing challenges. In addition to the surface of the screen, the price is a barrier despite we expect to decline with time. Currently priced at $2,000, foldable phones present too many trade-offs, even for many early technology adopters."
Discuss: Foldable phones will remain 'a niche product' for years, analyst says
