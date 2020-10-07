Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Elections 2020

The chaotic first presidential debate last week was like nothing political commentators had seen before, with some comparing it to a Real Housewives fight, but Wednesday night things were calmer as Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris faced off in their first and only debate.

But there were plenty of heated moments as the two sparred over everything from the coronavirus pandemic to the economy, climate change and the Supreme Court. And one particularly buzzy moment stood out, thanks to a fly that landed on Pence's head.

While Pence didn't seem to notice the visitor in his hair, you can bet social media did. The fly immediately went viral, nabbing numerous Twitter accounts, including Pence's Hair Fly, Pence Fly and Mike Pence Fly -- even landing a three-picture deal from Universal, joked Paul Feig, who directed Bridesmaids, The Heat and Ghostbusters: ATC.

C-SPAN even thought the moment viral enough to upload it to YouTube. The fly sits there for kind of a long time.

Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020

Buzzy jokes

"I think the fly just won the debate," one Twitter user said. Said another, "Vice President Pence, your time is up and there's a fly on your head."

I think the fly just won the debate #VPDebate — ToeKneeArmAss (@ToeKneeArmAss) October 8, 2020

“Vice President Pence, your time is up and there’s a fly on your head." — Karyne Levy (@karynelevy) October 8, 2020

Coming up after the break, a @CNN exclusive pic.twitter.com/3p4SN7uFws — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 8, 2020

This just in: The fly just got a three picture deal with Universal. pic.twitter.com/89DWVCeNqD — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 8, 2020

That fly was on Mike Pence’s head longer than Bill O’Brien got to coach the Texans this year. pic.twitter.com/Nhxi3dQQ5y — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) October 8, 2020

The fly on the phone with his friends like “Yasss bitch did you see me on TV??” pic.twitter.com/XYDkXDQj4g — Kwan 🌊 #BLM (@KwanWho) October 8, 2020

"You know, Terry, it was really a decision I made on the fly." pic.twitter.com/dtUxnAhihd — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 8, 2020

Pretty fly on a white guy pic.twitter.com/w0S1vDmAte — Pence's Fly (@MichaelsFly) October 8, 2020

I sent the fly.



Tell Pence.



I want him to know it was me. pic.twitter.com/J8qlzr8b8j — Lana Del Gay 🏳️‍🌈👻✨ (@McClellandShane) October 8, 2020

Biden mans the swatter

Even Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden joined in the fly fun, posing with a flyswatter and asking for campaign donations. "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly," read a tweet from his official Twitter account.

His campaign store soon started selling a flyswatter with the words "Truth Over Flies" and "Biden Harris" on the handle.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Bugged



Other politicians got in on the buzz too. "The deep state planted a bug on @VP," Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, tweeted. "The illegal spying is really out of control."

The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 8, 2020

Sports stars saw it

And professional athletes, including NBA stars and others, noticed, too.

"Shoutout to the fly," wrote Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Shoutout to the fly. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 8, 2020

What just landed on Pence’s head? — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) October 8, 2020

That a fly on Pence's head?? — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 8, 2020

Real or reel?

Some people actually thought the fly had landed on their own computers or TVs.

"I almost cracked my damn TV trying to get that thing off," wrote one Twitter user.

I almost cracked my damn TV trying to get that thing off. — Brett Griffin (@SpotterBrett) October 8, 2020

I thought it was on my tv too 😂 — @with_liv (@BreakthroughLiv) October 8, 2020

Tonight, we can all agree that during the debate we were all like—is that fly on my TV/laptop screen or is it actually in Mike Pence’s hair. #flywillvote — Vanessa McGrath (@Vanessa4Philly) October 8, 2020

Live, from the veep's head

Many people thought of NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live and how its writers might work the fly into a skit. Some wanted Jeff Goldblum, star of creepy 1986 sci-fi film The Fly, to take on the buzzy role, while others envisioned SNL cast member Pete Davidson in the role.

"I hope SNL gets Jeff Goldblum to play the fly on Pence's head," one Twitter user wrote.

"Calling it now," wrote another. "If SNL does a cold open of this debate, the guy playing Pence will have a contact lens in to make his eye completely red and the fly will be played by Pete Davidson."

I hope SNL gets Jeff Goldblum to play the fly on Pence’s head. — Ronda 💜🌊🌈 I see a blue light on the horizon 💙 (@Rondaline68) October 8, 2020

the snl writer’s room when the fly landed on pence’s head pic.twitter.com/UD5liN25yW — leigh 🍁 (@sincereleigh_me) October 8, 2020

i mean they did have to fire the musical guest for saturday so i’m not saying the fly is an optimal replacement but — leigh 🍁 (@sincereleigh_me) October 8, 2020

pete davidson finding out he will play the fly on mike pence head at the snl skit on sunday pic.twitter.com/VYsy4XdJX6 — 𝖗✧ (@latinxtwink23) October 8, 2020

Calling it now. If SNL does a cold open of this debate, the guy playing Pence will have a contact lens in to make his eye completely red and the fly will be played by Pete Davidson pic.twitter.com/OmJe918OPA — Bryan DeMuria (@BryanDemuria) October 8, 2020

The debate craziness is far from over. Two more presidential debates are scheduled, one for Oct. 15 and one for Oct. 22.