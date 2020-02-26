Fly away with the original DJI Inspire 1 drone for $1099

DJI

The DJI Inspire was described as a "dreamy ready-to-fly 4K camera drone" by CNET when it debuted in 2015. And truthfully, it's a gorgeous air machine, designed from the ground up for photography (it can even be controlled by two operators -- one pilot and one camera operator). The Inspire has been replaced by the Inspire 2, but the original is still actively sold, often for many hundreds of dollars more than the list price. But right now, while inventory lasts, you can snag a on eBay. That's $300 off the regular list price on eBay and as much as $800 less than current prices on Amazon.

Of course, this is for a refurbished model, but it's factory refurbed from DJI, and come backed by the standard DJI warranty with a fully reset clock. If you don't like it, you have seven days to return the drone for a full refund.

Is it worth investing in a five-year-old refurbished drone? I'd say so. The Inspire 2 currently sells for $3500, and while that's quite a drone, the original Inspire featured a removable 4K camera (which can easily be slipped onto a handheld adapter), and the drone can be fully programmed for autonomous flight and follow-me modes. For all the details, you can read the full CNET review of the DJI Inspire 1.

I've drooled over the Inspire many times, and the current $1099 price tag is by no means cheap, but it's as close as the Inspire has ever gotten to my price range. Prices may dip lower yet in the future, but's just as likely that inventories will disappear completely. If you're serious about aerial photography and have wanted a DJI drone, now is a good time to consider your options.

