Melania Trump makes White House move and tweets her new digs

The White House got a couple new residents Sunday evening, and if Twitter is to be believed, it looks like moving day went very smoothly.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, decided to stay in New York rather than follow her husband immediately to Washington, in order to see out the school year with their 11-year-old son, Barron.

Now that school's out for summer, the pair have taken up residence in the White House, and Melania marked the occasion with a tweet, saying she's "looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home."

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

Twitter was also treated to a Melania-eye view across the the White House lawn from inside her new residence, which showed off a snippet of a candle-lit room (even though it was the middle of the day).