Watch this Florida man rescue a puppy from an alligator while smoking a cigar

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Retiree Richard Wilbanks is no ordinary Florida Man. He's gone viral on the internet for all the right reasons. Namely: Rescuing a tiny dog from the jaws of an alligator, casually smoking a cigar all the while.

Wilbanks was taking his dog Gunner for a walk in Fort Myers, Florida when the unthinkable happened. An alligator snatched Gunner into a pond, into its jaws and chomped down.

What happened next is utterly insane: Wilbanks marched into the pond, grabbed the alligator and literally pried its jaws open, rescuing Gunner.

Wildlife cameras captured the footage.

"He just came out like a missile," Wilbanks told KHOU 11.

Since the incident, Wilbanks has gone just a little bit viral. Mainly because not only did he rescue his dog from certain death, he did so without dropping his cigar. True legendary behaviour.

saved the puppy from getting eaten by an alligator and never dropped his cigar, a true legend pic.twitter.com/ryRSfZqOsy — juan vidal (@itsjuanlove) November 22, 2020

You’ll never be as cool as this guy saving a puppy from getting eaten by an Alligator while not dropping the cigar you’re smoking pic.twitter.com/WOhVLsBEiN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 22, 2020

Wrestle gator ☑️

Save puppy ☑️

Continue smoking cigar ☑️pic.twitter.com/wHZBss6s7I — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) November 22, 2020

My man saved his puppy from an alligator and kept smoking his cigar! pic.twitter.com/57s5x3U13Q — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 22, 2020

Wilbanks told the ABC his hands were "chewed up". He plans to keep Gunner on a leash next time.