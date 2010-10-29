Florida bans jurors from tweeting, blogging

Florida has officially banned jurors from tweeting.

New jury instructions adopted by the Supreme Court of Florida, which judges will pass along to jurors, instruct them not to discuss the case through "electronic communication, such as a blog, Twitter, e-mail, text message, or any other means."

Tweeting (or Facebooking, or blogging) about cases has happened, of course. An Ohio man convicted of drunk driving unsuccessfully tried to get a new trial after a juror blogged about the case. A New Hampshire juror was caught calling criminal defendants "riff-raff."

A judge removed a juror after she reportedly posted on Facebook: "Gonna be fun to tell the defendant they're guilty." And a Georgia federal judge banned even spectators from sending live updates through Twitter from the courtroom.

Here are some excerpts from Florida's new juror instructions released October 21: