Flogging Molly rocks inaugural CNET Smart Home Sessions concert

Josh Miller/CNET

If you stopped by Molly Malone's in Los Angeles in the mid-'90s, there's a good chance you heard a rousing mix of poetry, Celtic instruments and punk rock played by the band that would become Flogging Molly, whose name pays homage to the pub that hosted their weekly set.

Twenty-one years after the band's first record came out, Flogging Molly is still making music and touring. This week they bring their Irish rock swagger to South America as part of their Life Is Good tour.

But before the band left the States, Flogging Molly members Dave King, Matt Hensley and Dennis Casey swung by the Xfinity CNET Smart Home in San Francisco and played a mini-concert in the living room. They also talked about touring, Joey Ramone, Joe Strummer and the beauty of the Irish coast.

Their visit marked the inaugural performance of CNET Smart Home Sessions, which will feature artists performing in the cozy confines of our Smart Home as part of CNET's Guide to Smart Living.

Our interview with the trio from Flogging Molly:

Now playing: Watch this: Flogging Molly talks Joey Ramone vs. Joe Strummer and...

Flogging Molly performs The Hand Of John L. Sullivan:

Now playing: Watch this: Flogging Molly rocks out in the Xfinity CNET Smart Home

Flogging Molly plays Life Is Good:

Now playing: Watch this: Flogging Molly performs Life Is Good live in the Xfinity...

If I Ever Leave This World Alive by Flogging Molly: