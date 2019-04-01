Computer problems are reportedly causing flight delays across the US Monday,
The Federal Aviation Administration said airports in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit suffered computer issues, according to the Associated Press.
However, the FAA tweeted that the issue had been resolved and travelers should contact their airlines to see if their flight will be delayed.
Discuss: Flight delayed across US after technical outage
