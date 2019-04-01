CNET también está disponible en español.

Flight delayed across US after technical outage

Delays were reported Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit.

Flights At Boston Logan International Airport

Southwest was one of the airlines impacted by Monday's delays.

 John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Computer problems are reportedly causing flight delays across the US Monday,

The Federal Aviation Administration said airports in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit suffered computer issues, according to the Associated Press.

However, the FAA tweeted that the issue had been resolved and travelers should contact their airlines to see if their flight will be delayed.

