Flight Attendant lands on HBO Max

HBO Max

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

I know that Kaley Cuoco starred on Big Bang Theory -- and that show is allegedly a comedy. But it turns out, Ms. Cuoco has a real gift for getting laughs. Take a look at her turn as Harley Quinn in the animated series of the same name on HBO Max. Then there's the new series The Flight Attendant, which also stars Ms. Cuoco. It looks like a dark comedy, and I bet it's fun to watch.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Chappelle's Show was on Netflix for about a minute. In an Instagram post, Chappelle said he found out his show was streaming on Netflix. He called up the company and said this development made him feel bad. So then Netflix pulled the series. Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Stream all you want Your browser does not support the audio element.

