Fledging's $99 Hubble case gives iPad Pros a bunch of PC ports

Fledging

If you need to plug stuff into your iPad Pro, an accessory maker called Fledging has a $99 combination iPad dock and case called Hubble designed to ease connection difficulties.

The device plugs into the iPad's USB-C port, lengthening the tablet somewhat but adding an old-style USB-A port, a USB-C port for newer accessories, a second USB-C port for charging only, an HDMI port for video up to 4K resolution at a 60Hz frame rate, a 3.5mm audio jack, and SD and MicroSD slots for reading memory cards.

Fledgling announced the new dock at the online-only CES 2021 this week.

The dock illustrates the new possibilities open to iPad customers since Apple switched its hjgher-end iPads to a USB-C port for data connections and charging. Lower-end iPads and iPhones still use Apple's more limited Lightning port, but USB-C makes iPads more like small PCs -- especially when paired with a keyboard.

The Hubble is made of aluminum but has a folding soft cover that flips over the iPad screen. It can be folded behind the iPad to function as a stand. Though it can't be used with Apple's keyboard case, wireless or USB keyboards are still an option, and the company is working on a new Pro model "with a native, keyboard-centric experience."