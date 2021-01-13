Donald Trump impeached CES 2021 Day 2 recap Stimulus check details Sea shanties Cadillac's eVTOL air taxi Photos: All the cool new gadgets at CES 2021 Track your stimulus check

Fledging's $99 Hubble case gives iPad Pros a bunch of PC ports

The aluminum device gives iPads connections for USB, HDMI, SD memory cards and 3.5mm audio devices.

Fledging's Hubble dock for iPad Pro tablets debuted at CES 2021.

 Fledging

If you need to plug stuff into your iPad Pro, an accessory maker called Fledging has a $99 combination iPad dock and case called Hubble designed to ease connection difficulties.

The device plugs into the iPad's USB-C port, lengthening the tablet somewhat but adding an old-style USB-A port, a USB-C port for newer accessories, a second USB-C port for charging only, an HDMI port for video up to 4K resolution at a 60Hz frame rate, a 3.5mm audio jack, and SD and MicroSD slots for reading memory cards.

Fledgling announced the new dock at the online-only CES 2021 this week.

The dock illustrates the new possibilities open to iPad customers since Apple switched its hjgher-end iPads to a USB-C port for data connections and charging. Lower-end iPads and iPhones still use Apple's more limited Lightning port, but USB-C makes iPads more like small PCs -- especially when paired with a keyboard.

The Hubble is made of aluminum but has a folding soft cover that flips over the iPad screen. It can be folded behind the iPad to function as a stand. Though it can't be used with Apple's keyboard case, wireless or USB keyboards are still an option, and the company is working on a new Pro model "with a native, keyboard-centric experience."

