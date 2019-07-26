Facebook

I have mad love for the Oculus Quest standalone VR headset, but at $399 it's still out of reach for many virtual reality-curious people. Its predecessor, however, is more affordable -- and now back to its Prime Day sale price. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon is offering the Oculus Go VR headset (32GB) for $159. It normally runs $199. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The Go is a comfortable, versatile headset that requires no phone or PC; everything you need is contained in the viewer. You can use it with or without headphones (the directional speakers built into the unit work surprisingly well) and access a generous library of games and apps.

My only real complaint is that it has just one handheld remote, not two. That means no Beat Saber, which is arguably the single best reason to own a VR headset.

To learn more, I definitely recommend reading Scott Stein's Oculus Go review. No question, I think the Oculus Quest is the better buy, but it could be a while before we see any discounts on it. For now, an Oculus Go at $159 is pretty attractive.

