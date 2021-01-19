Flash sale: The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet with extras for $60

David Carnoy/CNET

Every now and then, a store beats Amazon at its own game. Today, that store is HSN, which not only has a lower price, but also extras to sweeten the deal.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the with promo code HSN2021. That's $20 below Amazon's current sale price, which itself is $30 off the regular price of $110.

The deal includes vouchers for a free case from Caseable and something called Family Tablet Essentials 11, which nets you subscriptions to things like SplashID Pro and OfficeSuite Personal.

The previous-generation Fire HD 8 was a good tablet at a great price, but the new model ups the ante with a faster processor, USB-C charging, a bit more RAM, better battery life and smarter front-camera placement.

The Plus is even better still, with a bit more processing horsepower and support for wireless charging, something that's hard to find on any tablet. Read David Carnoy's Fire HD 8 Plus review for the scoop on this setup. (Spoiler alert: At $110 it's a great tablet. At $60, it's literally one of the best tablet deals in history.)

Feel like 32GB isn't enough storage? You can easily and cheaply add more, just by popping in a microSD card.

Let me know what you think of this deal!

Now playing: Watch this: Tablet Buying Guide: What to look for when buying a tablet

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.