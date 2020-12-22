Flash sale: The $700 dual-screen LG G8X ThinQ phone is on sale for $300

Angela Lang/CNET

Cheap things come to those who wait -- cheap phones especially. Last year, the LG G8X ThinQ with second-screen attachment started at $700, but right now you can buy it for $300. New. Unlocked.

Should you? More on that in a moment. Here's the deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last (my guess is they won't last long), B&H has the unlocked . It's compatible with GSM networks, namely AT&T and T-Mobile (but also MVNOs like Cricket and Mint Mobile).

This was an interesting take on the folding-phone idea. The G8X ThinQ can function as a fairly standard standalone handset, but there's also a removable case that adds a second 6.4-inch OLED screen. Naturally that puts a big old seam down the middle -- this doesn't unfold to create a tablet, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-style -- but also makes the expansion optional.

Thankfully, this isn't a one-trick pony; the phone offers plenty of other worthwhile features, including wireless charging, expandable storage, a headphone jack and a water-resistant casing.

To learn more, read Lynn La's LG G8X ThinQ review from last year. Verdict: "The LG G8X is an attractive and competitively priced phone in its own right, if you can snag a deal. The useful second screen is also enticing for those unsure about the more expensive Galaxy Fold."

Guess what: You just snagged a deal, and a way better one than Lynn was alluding to.

There's just one caveat here: Because this is an international edition, you may have difficulty getting warranty service should the need arise. However, B&H offers its own 1-year warranty on this, so you should be covered if anything goes wrong.

Not comfortable with that? For what it's worth, -- and that one is compatible with CDMA networks as well (meaning Sprint, Verizon, Boost, etc.).

Your thoughts?

