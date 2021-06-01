Flash sale: Snag this leather bracelet that doubles as an iPhone charging cable for just $21

Macy

Missed out on Memorial Day sales last weekend? Prime Day is later in June, but bargain hunters don't have to wait: Macy's is trying to get a head start by running midweek deals with . Case in point: You can get this travel charging cable that doubles as a bracelet for only $21.

If you're the type of person who appreciates fashion with a bit of utility in mind, this bracelet charging cord is for you. Made from genuine leather, this stylish 8.5-inch bracelet is also a secret USB-to-Lightning cable. Take it with you while you travel, go camping or just on a trek across town and never have battery anxiety again. (Of course, we're taking it for granted that you can find a USB-A outlet in most environments, or you're packing a small power bank.)

Read more: 7 things I never travel without in 2021

They also make one for Android but -- ouch -- it's Micro-USB only, and thus quite outdated unless you've got a pre-USB-C phone or gadget. Looking for more gift ideas for Father's Day? Be sure to check out our Father's Day gift guide.

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.