Flash sale: Save up to $200 on a Helix mattress

Helix is running a flash sale on its mattresses. The sale started yesterday, and we're hearing that it runs through at least Friday. (You can, as usual, ignore the fake "countdown clock" on the company's site that says that it ends tonight.)

Before you hit the sale, however, check out our tips on how to buy a mattress online and the top online mattress retailers.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Helix's four-day flash sale knocks $200 off the price of any order of $1,750 or more with code 4DAYFLASH200. Spend $1,250 or more and you can save $150 with code 4DAYFLASH150. And you can save $100 off any mattress with code 4DAYFLASH100. With any mattress purchase, Helix tosses in two of its Dream Pillows.

Read more: The best air mattresses for 2019