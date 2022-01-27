Gap flash sale: Save 50% off clothing, plus an extra 10% off

Gap

Looking for a clothing flash sale at Gap? Right now until Jan. 29, 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get when you use the code TREAT, plus an extra 10% off when you use the code MORE.

There are a few exclusions. Not only is the infamous Yeezy Gap collaboration excluded from this offer, but so are Gap Factory purchases and Gap gift cards.

With that out of the way, you're probably wondering if you can combine both promo codes. You can. At checkout all you have to do is enter both TREAT and MORE separately to get discounts on all qualifying Gap clothing items, including currently discounted items. If you're concerned about what's included and what's not in this flash sale, Gap already cleared that up by labeling items on sale.

One of my favorite things about Gap apparel is its simplicity. Even though it doesn't work for everyone, Gap conventionality allows for a no-fuss look. I think athletic and athleisure apparel on sale are some of the best purchases you can make because they're more reasonably priced. But grabbing some shirts and undergarments are good, too.