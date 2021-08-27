Flash sale on Lego sets from Star Wars, Super Mario, Harry Potter

Deal Savings Price









Anyone who collects Lego -- or has looked at its online prices in the past few years -- knows that it's not exactly the cheapest hobby to have. Sure, you can find cheap Lego sets out there, but the bigger, more intricate designs from licensed franchises can easily run you hundreds of dollars. That's why today's is worth checking out -- the collectibles store is discounting the prices on over 20 top Lego sets, from Lego Technic car models to sets from Star Wars, Harry Potter and Super Mario.

All of Zavvi's Lego set deals involve using a code at checkout to see the full discount, and they all come with free shipping as well. Check out some of the deals that caught our eye below.

Zavvi The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon is a stunner of a set, one you proudly display somewhere afterward (that's very safe and high up). This ultimate collector's set has over 7,000 pieces and two crews of minifigures, including iconic characters such as Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO. The entire inside of the ship is intact here, including a seating area, engineering station and escape pod hatches. At over 8 inches high, 33 inches long and 22 inches wide, this is a formidable set aimed at Star Wars enthusiasts and experienced Lego builders, and it's rare to see it on sale for $100 off (it's still full price at Amazon).

Zavvi This Lego recreation of Hogwarts Castle is a Harry Potter's fan dream. It comes complete with Hagrid's hut, the Whopming Willow tree, five boats, four minifigures depicting each of the Heads of House, and 27 microfigures for all of the students, other professors and statues. As with all of Lego's big collectible sets, the level of detail here is incredible, including the inside of castle with the Great Hall, moving staircases, house banners and more.

Zavvi Considering this expansion set for Lego's Super Mario line just came out in August, it's awesome to see a $10 discount on it already. Though you'll need to own the Lego Super Mario Starter Course to actually play with this expansion set (and hey, it's on sale right now too), you can also just pick this up to display if you want. Bowser's Airship can be set up for "flying mode" or folded out for "course mode," with actual enemies to avoid if you're playing with the Lego Mario figure. This set has over 1,000 pieces and measures over 12 inches high and 13.5 inches long.

Zavvi On sale for just $100, this Lego set lets you recreate London's iconic red double-decker bus. Once again, the level of detail here is truly awesome, like a forgotten umbrella, newspaper and beverage can for the seating area inside; a slot where you can put in an actual ticket; and an opening hood for the engine. You can also choose whether you want to go retro with 1950s-era posters and ads versus modern-day promotions. With its striking red color and intricate design, the Lego London Bus set would look awesome displayed on a shelf -- after you have fun building it, of course.