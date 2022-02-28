Flash Sale: Buy One Spongelle Product and Get the Other for Free

Spongelle

For weeks, I've been waiting for a good offer at Spongelle, and now it's here. This BOGO flash sale from Spongelle is precisely what you need if you like to lather, slather or bathe in pleasant fragrances while getting clean and hydrating your skin. When you apply the promo code FEBFLASH at checkout, you'll enjoy a on any of Spongelle's 90 sale items today.

Exclusions apply. Items available outside of this collection aren't available and you won't have any luck with items you have on auto-renew or subscription. But there are still a lot of great items you can get during this flash sale.

Aside from the fragrance, what sets these apart from other buffers is the number of times it can be used. When you use a standard body buffer, you're supposed to toss it out after a few weeks. With Spongelle's buffers, you can get anywhere from 14 to 42 washes depending on the type you purchase. If you already know the fragrance you want, all you need to do is shop. Should you need a little more assistance though, you can always sort by fragrance to find exactly the right aroma for you.