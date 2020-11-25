CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Black Friday 2020 deals Black Friday deals on Jabra, AirPods Best Nintendo gifts Black Friday laptop deals PS5 restock Elon Musk Taylor Swift
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Flash sale: A KitchenAid stand mixer just dropped to $190 for Black Friday

A whopper of a deal on the popular kitchen workhorse for Black Friday.

Listen
- 01:07
ka-black.png
KitchenAid

Black Friday kitchen discounts continue to roll out, and this is the best deal we've seen on a KitchenAid stand mixer thus far. Right now, KitchenAid has the Classic Series 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer with three attachments down to $190. That's $70 off the normal price. Considering KitchenAid has this model on sale in one color only (black), our spidey senses are telling us inventory is probably limited.

See it at KitchenAid
Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

We could truly spend hours blathering about how great the KitchenAid is just for mixing dough and batter for baking projects. There are also the many smart attachments -- like food grinder, veggie spiralizer and pasta roller -- that turn the baking buddy into an absolute kitchen workhorse. The Classic Series, on sale for Black Friday, includes a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip and ships for free.

Read more: What to do with your new stand mixer