Flash sale: A KitchenAid stand mixer just dropped to $190 for Black Friday

Black Friday kitchen discounts continue to roll out, and this is the best deal we've seen on a KitchenAid stand mixer thus far. Right now, KitchenAid has the with three attachments down to $190. That's $70 off the normal price. Considering KitchenAid has this model on sale in one color only (black), our spidey senses are telling us inventory is probably limited.

We could truly spend hours blathering about how great the KitchenAid is just for mixing dough and batter for baking projects. There are also the many smart attachments -- like food grinder, veggie spiralizer and pasta roller -- that turn the baking buddy into an absolute kitchen workhorse. The Classic Series, on sale for Black Friday, includes a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip and ships for free.

