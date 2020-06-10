The unlocked OnePlus 6T is back on sale for $300

Angela Lang/CNET

There's little doubt that OnePlus makes some of the best budget flagship phones money can buy. Though the OnePlus 6T is the brand's ninth phone and has a great assortment of features, it typically sells for a modest price between $350 and $550. If you want in on the action, right now you can get the at B&H. That's the lowest price I could find for this phone, and it's at least $50 less than anywhere else right now, including Amazon.

This is an unlocked T-Mobile phone (which gives you compatibility with AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile -- pretty much the only carrier it won't work with is Sprint).

The 6T has a solid array of features that includes a fingerprint-on-display scanner that means, at least in theory, that it unlocks more or less as soon as you pick it up, though you can still use face recognition or a PIN if you prefer. You'll find a Snapdragon 845 Octa-core processor and 128GB of memory under the 6.4-inch screen. The rear of the phone is home to dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras, 4K video capture, super-slow-motion mode, and a 16-megapixel front camera. Beware, though: the 6T has, like most of its peers, abandoned the headphone jack.

It's running the Android 10-based OxygenOS, OnePlus's custom OS. While OxygenOS is a fairly smart and elegant skin, it's worth noting that not everyone loves the OnePlus camera app. If you find it likewise uninspired, fear not: The native Google Camera app is just a few taps away, and it's a solid improvement.

For all the deets, you can read CNET's review of the OnePlus 6T.

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest deal for this phone.

