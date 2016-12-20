Don't Force it! Fix it with this 'Star Wars' multi-tool

Anyone who's watched "Star Wars" knows the Millennium Falcon spaceship malfunctions frequently, often at the worst time possible for Han Solo and Chewbacca. Maybe if the pair had a multi-tool handy, they would have been in better shape.
This Millennium Falcon multi-tool ($29.99, £24, AU$41) from ThinkGeek does a lot more than previously-licensed Star Wars multi-tools that served mostly as bottle openers and envelopes.
ThinkGeek's s multi-tool is shaped like the Millennium Falcon and comes with four hex keys, two screwdrivers (one flat-head, one Phillips-head), and an adjustable wrench.
The hex keys are tucked in the aft underside of the ship, while the screwdrivers insert into its sides. The wrench is adjusted by a wheel located in the center of the Falcon.
While it might not fix your hyperdrive, this multi-tool fits in your hand and can help with smaller projects around the house. Leave the bigger mechanical problems to R2-D2.
