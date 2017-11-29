Fix for Apple's MacOS root password flaw is here

Taylor Martin/CNET

Apple's "root" problem has a solution.

The company said on Wednesday that it has issued a software update for the High Sierra version of its MacOS that closes up a glaring vulnerability. The flaw let you log in to any Mac running on High Sierra by simply typing in "root" in the username field and leaving the password blank. The trick gave you system administration access to the computer, allowing you to mess around with other accounts and settings.

"When our security engineers became aware of the issue Tuesday afternoon, we immediately began working on an update that closes the security hole," Apple said in a statement. The company admitted it "stumbled" with the latest release of MacOS.

The software update was made available at 8 a.m. PT Wednesday and Apple said computers would automatically start installing the update later in the day.